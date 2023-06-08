Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United praise as rival reveals his Elland Road presence in box, Whites duo role and impact

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has served up Leeds United praise in revealing the impact of a Whites duo on his Blades promotion drive.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST- 2 min read

Leeds-born forward McBurnie is heading back to the Premier League with Sheffield United who sealed automatic promotion as Championship runners-up. The Blades and trading places with the relegated Whites but McBurnie has revealed how his friendship with Leeds pair Dan James and Luke Ayling led to him watching a game at Elland Road with the club as a Premier League side.

McBurnie, still bidding for the rise back to the Premier with the Blades at the time, says he was impressed with a “proper” Premier League atmosphere inside LS11 which ultimately added further fuel to his fire in his own club’s promotion drive.

“I am really good friends with Dan James and Luke Ayling at Leeds," said McBurnie, as quoted by The Star. "They had a box at one of their games last year and I went to watch. I can't remember who they were playing but the atmosphere, it was a proper Premier League game and I thought to myself: 'I've missed this'. I have missed being in these big, massive Premier League games.

WHITES PRAISE: From Leeds-born Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie. Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.WHITES PRAISE: From Leeds-born Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie. Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.
"I miss that, so to be part of that every week next year is something that I am really excited about. It does feel different [in the Premier League]. I am not sure if that's because the games are fewer, so there's more importance on each game. Whereas in the Championship, if you have a loss on the Saturday you have a game in a couple of days to put it right, similar to the NBA.

"In the Premier League, you can have up to 10 days to wait for the next one, so each game is more important. The level is obviously different and the games feel different. I just can’t wait. I am excited to get back at it after the holidays."

