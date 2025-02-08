Key Leeds United men sat out Saturday’s FA Cup clash at home to Millwall.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United Welsh international duo Joe Rodon and Daniel James both missed the FA Cup defeat against Millwall with knocks.

Daniel Farke confirmed after the 2-0 loss at Elland Road that he had left Rodon and James out of the squad due to issues picked up in the win over Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon has started all 31 of Leeds' Championship games this season and James has started 14 of the last 14, keeping Willy Gnonto out of the side with his form, goals and assists.

Farke said: "Both had knocks and were still complaining about a bit of pain yesterday and were not fully recovered. We didn't want to do anything stupid.

“Joel Piroe had a few knocks, didn't want to give him too many minutes. We had to look after a few players.

“In a busy schedule we didn't want to bring them into situatuions when they're not prepared for 30 or 40 minutes, didn't want to risk an injury. Hope to have them back for Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have two days at least between the games and I hope the situation for Tuesday looks a bit better."

Max Wober, who has struggled with a knee issue for most of the season, was also missing from the squad for the cup tie.

The Austrian international has started just two games in the Championship this season and made four appearances off the bench.

Farke made 10 changes for the FA Cup game and handed 17-year-old Sam Chambers a full senior debut on the wing.