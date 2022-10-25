Whites trio Leo Hjelde, Kristoffer Klaesson and Illan Meslier have all been drawn in the same group at next summer’s Under-21 European Championships. Norway have been placed in Group D alongside Switzerland, France and Italy at next year’s tournament, pitting Leeds’ first-team goalkeepers against each other.

Meslier and Klaesson are both experienced Under-21 internationals, while teenage defender Leo Hjelde has featured for Norway’s Under-21 group in a number of recent internationals. 22-year-old Meslier made his 100th Leeds United appearance last weekend, and has 11 Under-21 caps for Les Bleuets, while Klaesson has 15 caps for Norway’s youngsters.

Interestingly, a fourth United representative could find themselves up against Hjelde, Klaesson and Meslier in Group D, that is if Willy Gnonto is selected for Italy’s Under-21 squad ahead of next year’s competition. Gnonto is a full international with six Azzurri caps to his name at the tender age of 18, but a lack of first-team football and his eligibility for the Under-21s may see him drop down for the tournament, set to be jointly hosted by Romania and Georgia.

Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier during a pre-match warm-up at Elland Road. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

England have been drawn in Group C for the finals, alongside Germany, Israel and Czech Republic. Charlie Cresswell – currently out on loan at Millwall in the Championship – is expected to be involved with head coach Lee Carsley’s squad. Fellow Leeds youngsters Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt will all be eligible to represent England at the tournament, too, however only Cresswell has made England’s recent Under-21 squads.