Leeds United ‘poised’ to bring in new face and target defensive addition

Leeds United have been busy this summer as they look ahead to Jesse Marsch’s first full season in charge.

The Whites have signed Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca ans Darko Gyabi in this transfer window.

Their first game of the new 2022/23 campaign is at home to Wolves on 6th August.

Here is a look at all the latest news and rumours coming out of the club today.....

New coach incoming

Leeds are reportedly bringing in Michael Skubala as their new U23s coach.

He currently works with the English FA but is set to leave for Elland Road.

The Daily Mail report he is ‘poised’ to link up with the Premier League outfit now.

Defender heads out

Leif Davis has joined League One side Ipswich Town on a permanent basis.

The left-back has left the Whites to pursue a new opportunity in the Football League after spending last term with AFC Bournemouth on loan.

He has said, as per the Tractor Boys’ website: “I am delighted to be here. This is the best step for me at this point in my career. I want to play games and help the team in any way I can.

“I’ll always give it my all when I am out on the pitch and I can’t wait to meet the fans at Portman Road.”

New signing on way?

Leeds are apparently expected to bring in a new left-back following Davis’ exit.

The youngster’s departure leaves a vacancy to fill in defence.