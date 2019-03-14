Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Rallying call

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post - this week Phil and Joe discuss wins over Bristol City and Reading. Look ahead to one of the biggest games at Elland Road in recent memory as Sheffield United come to town and talk Pontus Jansson as he issues a rallying call.

