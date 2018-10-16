Leeds United Podcast – Inside Elland Road: Former Whites defender Ben Parker on the highs and lows of his career

More famous names have come out of Leeds United but Ben Parker, their former left-back, is another example of the consistency with which the academy at Thorp Arch generates players.

Parker broke through to make his senior debut in 2007 and was first choice under Simon Grayson in 2009 before cruel luck with injuries ruined a promising career and saw him drop into non-league at the age of 25. Now on the verge of retirement, Parker joined the YEP’s chief football writer Phil Hay for this week’s Inside Elland Road podcast to speak candidly about his career and his experience of life inside the club he supported as a boy.