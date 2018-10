Leeds United earned a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday with a late Pontus Jansson header - Phil Hay and Joe Urquhart are back to discuss all the hot topics from Elland Road with a Q&A special submitted by you.

You can listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes here or click play below to tune in through SoundCloud. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the page.