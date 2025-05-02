Fresh injury news has been provided for Leeds United’s title decider at Plymouth Argyle for which six players are now out and five more doubtful but three others back.
Leeds have already secured automatic promotion and realistically know that a victory from Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Home Park will bag the Championship title due to their far superior goal difference to second-placed Burnley.
The two teams are locked together on 97 points with just one game left but Daniel Farke’s Whites have 13 goals in hand on the goal difference front as Burnley host play-offs hopefuls Millwall on the final day.
Leeds face a very different challenge at the other end of the country against a team who have essentially already been relegated to League One.
New boss Miron Muslic has had a stellar impact on the team who bagged a 2-1 win at Preston North End last weekend but Luton Town’s earlier last gasp 1-0 win at home to Coventry City has left the Pilgrims near enough down.
With just the visit of Leeds remaining, Muslic’s second-bottom side are three points behind fourth-bottom Luton but with 14 goals to find on the goal difference front.
Nevertheless, Muslic and Plymouth’s players have called for a strong end to the season and a reward for the club’s fans by beating Leeds.
The Pilgrims, though, will be without several key men although the same can be said for Farke’s Whites. Both managers have now held their final press conferences of the season and here we run through the final injury news from both camps.
