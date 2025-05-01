Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A decision has been taken on the officials for Leeds United’s season finale at Plymouth.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL have selected their officials for title-chasing Leeds United’s final game of the season at Plymouth Argyle - for which Jeremy Simpson will be the referee.

Simpson has not refereed a Leeds game since taking charge of the 3-0 win at home to Watford of September 2023 which itself represented a first Leeds game since refereeing the controversial clash against Brentford of October 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford were awarded a very dubious penalty in the niggly contest which featured a missed headbutt from Brentford’s Sergi Canos on Gjanni Alioski and a late red card for Luke Ayling who was sent off for a second booking in second half stoppage time. Pontus Jansson, who was also booked in the contest, then let rip with his post-match interview.

A petition was even set up by one angry fan calling for his performance to be investigated.

But Simpson has taken charge of 12 games involving Leeds so far in his career, those contests yielding six Whites wins, four draws and two defeats.

Simpson has only taken charge of eight other Championship games this season which has featured five League Two games for the official and two in League One.

Daniel Leach and Nigel Lugg have been named as assistant referees for the contest for which Alex Chilowicz will be fourth official.