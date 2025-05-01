Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Updates from Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

Title-chasing Leeds United will end their promotion-winning season with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Plymouth Argyle - ahead of which boss Daniel Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today.

Leeds are heading to Plymouth presented with the huge chance of winning the title, knowing that a win would realistically seal the deal due to their far superior goal difference to second-placed Burnley.

The Whites and Clarets remain locked together on 97 points but Leeds have 13 goals in hand on the goal difference front.

Burnley host Millwall on the final day but it realistically means that any Whites win will cap their promotion-winning season with with the title.

Second-bottom Plymouth, meanwhile, are all but already relegated due to being three points from safety but with a minus 36 goal difference.

The two teams are heading in different directions ahead of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off, ahead of which Whites boss Farke is holding his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Farke will be speaking to the media at 2.15pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here, including likely injury updates on Dan James and Joe Rothwell.