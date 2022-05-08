Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Leeds United are set to travel to the capital this afternoon as they face Arsenal in the Premier League.
The Whites desperately need to pick up points against the Gunners as they sit two points above the relegation zone, with Everton set to host Leicester later today.
Prior to their heavy defeat to Man City last weekend, Jesse Marsch’s side had impressed with a six game unbeaten run, but it may not be enough to keep them im the top flight.
Following tomorrow’s match, Leeds have matches against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford to play.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Chelsea deal 'expected in late May'
Chelsea confirmed that a deal had been agreed for Todd Boehly's consortium to purchase the football club from Roman Abramovich, with a deal expected to go through towards the end of the month. The Blues will need a licence to be part of the next campaign by June 8. (Sky Sports)
2. Hammers target Southampton loanee
West Ham are lining up a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southampton this season. The 20-year-old has six goals in the Premier League for the Saints. (Daily Mail)
3. Chelsea trio linked with Barcelona move
It is reported that Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could join Andreas Christensen at Barcelona next summer. The pair's contracts expire next summer but it is thought both are eager to return to their home country. (AS)
4. Arsenal closing in on a £40m Belgian star
Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans for £40 million. The 25-year-old has also been linked to Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid. (LeicestershireLive)