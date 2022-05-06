Sunday’s 2-1 victory at West Ham United has kept Arsenal in the division’s fourth and final Champions League spot, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who visit title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are now also only three points behind a sliding Chelsea side who are at home to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta, though, says the pressure will remain on his side in their bid for a top-four finish, meaning victory against relegation-battling Leeds in Sunday’s 2pm kick-off at the Emirates is a must.

Pressed on whether his side could catch the Blues, Arteta told arsenal.com: “Well, mathematically everything is open so, we’re going to have to go to Leeds and win again because everybody is going to put pressure because everybody wants to play in the position that we are right now.

“We have to handle that and we have a great opportunity and that willingness and motivation that we have is driving us to continue to do something.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Palace keen on Nketiah Eddie Nketiah remains a top target for Crystal Palace, with the striker set to leave Arsenal this summer upon the expiration of his contract. (The Sun) Photo Sales

2. Saints want Bazunu Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is ‘wanted’ by Southampton and Sheffield United this summer. (talkSPORT) Photo Sales

3. Villa join St. Juste race Aston Villa have joined a host of clubs interested in signing Mainz defender Jeremiah St. Juste, and are preparing a £7.7m bid for the player. (Jornal de Notícias) Photo Sales

4. Palace look to offload Benteke Christian Benteke could leave Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window with the Eagles keen to move on the player, who was offered to Burnley previously. (The Sun) Photo Sales