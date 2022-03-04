Leeds have lost their last four matches, and are currently just two points above the relegation zone, but the American will be aiming to secure all three points despite a whole host of continued absences.
“I can only tell you that on Monday I met with the medical team and they introduced the whole myriad of injury situations to me,” said Marsch.
“There’s been a cycle of fighting and playing through injuries meaning they’ve picked up other injuries and put themselves in danger of missing more minutes. We want to help guys recover as quickly as possible, but not endanger or overload them or put them in situations to further be in danger of missing minutes and make sure that we have a long term vision in place for what that’s going to mean.
“It’s 12 games, not three or four. I know that we need points but we need to make sure we’re getting stronger and not weaker. Bamford is in training, Liam and Kalvin are on the pitch working every day, closer and closer to team training, [although] not ready for Leicester. There’s a bunch of other guys who have missed training - we are evaluating the risk and reward of certain players and how many minutes they’ll be able to play on Saturday.”
