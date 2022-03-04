Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will be hoping that his tenure gets off to a winning start when the Whites come up against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds have lost their last four matches, and are currently just two points above the relegation zone, but the American will be aiming to secure all three points despite a whole host of continued absences.

“I can only tell you that on Monday I met with the medical team and they introduced the whole myriad of injury situations to me,” said Marsch.

“There’s been a cycle of fighting and playing through injuries meaning they’ve picked up other injuries and put themselves in danger of missing more minutes. We want to help guys recover as quickly as possible, but not endanger or overload them or put them in situations to further be in danger of missing minutes and make sure that we have a long term vision in place for what that’s going to mean.

“It’s 12 games, not three or four. I know that we need points but we need to make sure we’re getting stronger and not weaker. Bamford is in training, Liam and Kalvin are on the pitch working every day, closer and closer to team training, [although] not ready for Leicester. There’s a bunch of other guys who have missed training - we are evaluating the risk and reward of certain players and how many minutes they’ll be able to play on Saturday.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Hammers ready to swoop for Broja West Ham are ready to offer £25 million for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who continues to impress during his loan spell with Southampton. (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Barca plot Neves raid Barcelona are lining up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Sources claim the 24-year-old is likely leave the club this summer, and it is understood that talks involving intermediaries have taken place concerning the Spanish giants’ interest. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Atletico eye Cash Atletico Madrid have identified Aston Villa defender Matty Cash as a possible transfer target as boss Diego Simeone looks to reshape his squad this summer. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Wallace in demand Leeds United, Watford, and Burnley will reportedly be keeping a ‘close eye’ on Millwall attacking midfielder Jed Wallace in the summer. (The News) Photo Sales