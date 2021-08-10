Leeds United plot to derail West Ham swoop, Player eager to wrap up Whites move

The Whites caused quite the ruckus with their unique brand of attacking football, and the big question is, will Marcelo Bielsa double down on his tactics or try to find an alternative against sides who may have become accustomed to Leeds’ relentlessness?

Well fear not, Leeds fans, because Rodrigo says there will be no alterations to the way that Bielsa's side play, only a desire to make plan A even better in search of an even higher placing than last term.

"I think he is trying to improve what we did last season," said the record signing, asked if there would be anything that Bielsa wanted his side to do differently either in an attacking or a defensive sphere.

"I think we had an amazing season last year.

"We know that Marcelo has a way of playing and he will not change for next season and we will not change for the next season.

"He is very convinced about what he is doing and he is trying to transmit that to us, the confidence that he has in his job and his way of work.

"That's why I think Leeds achieved great things last year because the players are with him.

"He has tried to do what he wants and everyone has the same mentality to face the games and the trainings and the way that we work."

