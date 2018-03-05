Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez back in contention for Wolves clash

Have your say

Pablo Hernandez has returned to training ahead of Leeds United's Wednesday night hosting of Championship leaders Wolves but Kemar Roofe and Andy Lonergan remain sidelined with injuries to their calf and neck respectively.

Hernandez and Roofe both picked up muscle strains in the recent 2-2 draw at Derby County and both players missed both the subsequent 1-0 win at home to Brentford and Friday night's 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough.

Hernandez returned to training at Thorp Arch on Monday after a groin problem but Roofe and Lonergan remain out, joining longer term injury absentees Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts and Conor Shaughnessy on the sidelines.

Lonergan will also not feature against Wolves with the 34-year-old recovering from a stiff neck.

"We are very similar," said Whites head coach Paul Heckingbottom, asked about his team news ahead of Wednesday night's showdown with Wolves.

"Pablo has been back in training today.

"Lonners hasn't, Roofey hasn't and obviously the boys who have been out for a longer period are still unavailable so Pablo is the only change."