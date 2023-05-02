The pair took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to show their appreciation for the 44-year-old, who has left Leeds by mutual consent following chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani’s admission that change was needed.

Orta had been in post for almost six years since the beginning of Radrizzani’s premiership as the club’s sole owner. The Spaniard has chosen to leave the club in the wake of supporter dissent, with the team outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compatriot Roca, signed last summer from FC Bayern Munchen, posted a picture of the pair on social media following news of Orta’s exit. The midfielder captioned his post: “Thank you, Victor. Always grateful”. Meanwhile, recently-departed Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich shared a picture of the two embracing on the pitch following the Whites’ draw with West Ham United earlier this season, a game which marked an end to Klich’s time at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich embraces Victor Orta at Elland Road (Pic: @cli5hy / Instagram)

The Polish international was one of Orta’s first, and most successful, signings as director of football, before agreeing to mutually terminate his deal in January and joining Major League Soccer franchise DC United after falling out of favour under Jesse Marsch.