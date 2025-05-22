Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - with a squad worth an estimated €175.5m in the eyes of football information site Transfermarkt.

But who do they think are the club’s most valuable players?

Daniel Farke’s Whites are on their way back to the country’s top-flight as Championship champions having edged out Burnley on goal difference for the title.

Transfermarkt actually think Leeds edged out Burnley despite having a slightly less valuable squad, United’s estimated at a total of €189.5m compared to Burnley’s €195.8m.

But two of United’s players within that tally were loaness in Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell whose departures bring the estimated squad value down to €175.5m.

Here, in reverse order, we run through Transfermarkt’s idea of every Leeds player’s market value ahead of the club’s top-flight return.

1 . Harry Gray Market value: N/A - not given (yet to sign a professional contract).