Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - with a squad worth an estimated €175.5m in the eyes of football information site Transfermarkt.
But who do they think are the club’s most valuable players?
Daniel Farke’s Whites are on their way back to the country’s top-flight as Championship champions having edged out Burnley on goal difference for the title.
Transfermarkt actually think Leeds edged out Burnley despite having a slightly less valuable squad, United’s estimated at a total of €189.5m compared to Burnley’s €195.8m.
But two of United’s players within that tally were loaness in Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell whose departures bring the estimated squad value down to €175.5m.
Here, in reverse order, we run through Transfermarkt’s idea of every Leeds player’s market value ahead of the club’s top-flight return.
