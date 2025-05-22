The market value of every Leeds United player with pair joint-top in €175m verdict

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd May 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 18:33 BST

The squad market value of every Leeds player for the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - with a squad worth an estimated €175.5m in the eyes of football information site Transfermarkt.

But who do they think are the club’s most valuable players?

Daniel Farke’s Whites are on their way back to the country’s top-flight as Championship champions having edged out Burnley on goal difference for the title.

Transfermarkt actually think Leeds edged out Burnley despite having a slightly less valuable squad, United’s estimated at a total of €189.5m compared to Burnley’s €195.8m.

But two of United’s players within that tally were loaness in Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell whose departures bring the estimated squad value down to €175.5m.

Here, in reverse order, we run through Transfermarkt’s idea of every Leeds player’s market value ahead of the club’s top-flight return.

Market value: N/A - not given (yet to sign a professional contract).

1. Harry Gray

Market value: N/A - not given (yet to sign a professional contract). | Getty Images

Market value: €150,000.

2. Alex Cairns

Market value: €150,000. | LUFC

Market value: €250,000.

3. Karl Darlow

Market value: €250,000. | Getty Images

Market value: €400,000.

4. Josuha Guilavogui (departing the club this summer as contract expires)

Market value: €400,000. | Getty Images

Market value: €1m.

5. Sam Byram

Market value: €1m. | Getty Images

Market value: €2.2m.

6. Isaac Schmidt

Market value: €2.2m. | Getty Images

