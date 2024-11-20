Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's contingent of Wales internationals secured automatic promotion to UEFA Nations League A on Tuesday evening with victory over Iceland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

United's Joe Rodon, Dan James, Karl Darlow and Charlie Crew were pictured in the home changing room at full-time celebrating the nation's achievement after leapfrogging Turkiye into first place whilst maintaining a six-game unbeaten run throughout this year's Nations League B schedule.

Wales went a goal down to Iceland early on, conceding to Andri Gudjohnsen, but a first-half double from Liam Cullen helped Craig Bellamy's side back on track and into first place in the four-team group.

Rodon and James both started the match and had a hand in each of Wales' first two goals on the night. The former, who celebrated his 50th cap for his country, fired a line-breaking pass into Brennan Johnson on the right flank, which preceded the setup for Cullen's first. Then, James was played through on goal and despite seeing his effort saved, watched as the ball ricocheted kindly into Cullen's path for the Swansea City man to apply the finish shortly before the break.

Wales would need to rely on already-relegated Montenegro to do them a favour against group rivals Turkiye, if they were to secure automatic promotion to Nations League A. They had a great deal to thank Nikola Krstovic for as the Montenegrin forward netted a hat-trick to defeat the Turkish side, allowing his country to pick up their first points of this Nations League campaign in what was a shock result.

Bellamy's Wales ran out 4-1 winners in the end as Premier League pair Johnson and Harry Wilson added a third and fourth during the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

Rodon posted on social media after the match commemorating his half-century of appearances for the national side.

"It is an honour and a privilege to not only represent my country but to gain my 50th cap for Wales. I couldn't have picked a better bunch of boyos to share all these amazing memories with, I want to thank everyone who has been apart [sic] of this journey with me and I hope there is many more memories to make," the central defender wrote.

Head coach Bellamy has overseen an unbeaten first six games as boss, will now get the chance to test himself and his players against superior opposition in the 2025/26 Nations League cycle and given Wales a better chance of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the play-off route.

He said following the Iceland victory he felt it was important to 'show people I'm not a lunatic' after gaining a reputation as a colourful individual whilst a player.

"I feel it was important to show people I'm not a lunatic. I'm quite sane. You understand what I mean, people were saying like I was going to be running on the pitch and pushing the ref and getting sent off here. Obviously you don't know me, but I felt more pushed into management to show that.

"People used to bring up temperament, like, 'oh, but his temperament', really? But then I felt it was important - only this year really it crept on me - that it was nice you get to see this side of me."

Wales are all but guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot, if it is required, as the seventh-best Nations League group winners.

Bellamy added: “We want to go to a World Cup. We’ve got to get that ticked off. If we get there, we want to compete.

“These players deserve to be there competing because of their buy-in. They are in. When you have a group like that, their togetherness and who they are as people."

The Leeds quartet will be in high spirits when they return to Thorp Arch on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of United's trip to play Swansea City this Sunday afternoon.