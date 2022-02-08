The former Liverpool and England midfielder, who ended Celtic's decade of dominance in Scotland before making the move to the English top flight in November, has admitted he would love to explore Bielsa's thinking, ahead of a first ever encounter with the Argentine.

Leeds travel to Villa Park tomorrow night hoping to narrow the gap between themselves and their 11th-placed hosts to just a single point.

The Whites have had their fair share of struggles in their second season of Premier League football since promotion and more than their fair share of injuries, something Gerrard believes should be taken into account.

"My opinion on Leeds is, as a team and as a squad, they’ve got really talented players, really dangerous players," he said.

"They haven’t had the best of luck in terms of injuries, so it’s not fair to judge them too strongly. They’re getting players returning from injury and I’m sure once they get Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford back it wouldn’t surprise me if they find a higher level of consistency.

“I’ve only focused on Leeds over the last few weeks as I was in Scotland up until November, but from the outside I’ve always enjoyed watching Leeds. I think they’re a very exciting team. They take it to every opponent and they’ve got a world class manager who’s done a phenomenal job from where he took over to where he’s got them to now."

Bielsa has been lauded by a succession of his Premier League peers, including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, for the excitement and entertainment generated by his footballing philosophy. Leeds, his fellow bosses say, provide a unique challenge due to their man marking system and the intensity with which they operate.

BIG FAN - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has gone on record with his appreciation for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Gerrard is excited to face that challenge for the first time.

“How can you not be [a Bielsa fan]? I’d love to get inside his mind and know a lot more," said the Villa manager.

“The Leeds players are living the dream to have the opportunity to play and compete in his style. Maybe that won’t be appreciated until he’s gone, but he’s certainly someone that all the coaches here have got immense respect for.