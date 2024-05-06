Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough’s Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood has sent a sign-off message to the Riversiders, with hints dropped about his future.

Attacking midfielder Greenwood left Leeds last August to join fellow Championship side Boro on a season-long loan.

Boro reportedly have the option of to sign Greenwood for £1.5m at the end of the season but a message issued on Instagram from the player and the replies appear to indicate that his time with the Riversiders has come to an end.

Greenwood, 22, put: "Middlesbrough - a club full of great people! Staff, teammates and supporters, thank you for this season. Full of ups and downs and I've loved every minute, time to rest up and recover."

Various replies sent to Greenwood appear to suggest that a Boro return is not expected. Hayden Hackney wrote “gunna miss you bro” together with a crying face emoji.

Josh Coburn and Alex Bangura also sent messages of “all the best” whilst fellow Leeds loanee Luke Ayling declared: “Enjoyed sharing a dressing room again with you mate.”