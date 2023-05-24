Los Verdiblancos are on course to qualify for the UEFA Europa League ahead of the 2023/24 season and are reportedly keen to bolster their squad under new sporting director Ramon Planes, according to Iberian source Estadio Deportivo.

The Andalusian club are said to be interested in reviving a bid for the Leeds midfielder after missing out on Roca last summer due to issues relating to LaLiga’s salary cap and wider financial restraints.

Former Manchester City and West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is currently in charge at Estadio Benito Villamarin and is understood to be an admirer of the former Spain Under-21 international who has featured 36 times across all competitions this season for the Whites, having tried to sign Roca from Bayern Munich 12 months ago.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca of Leeds United look dejected after conceding a second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Estadio Deportivo claim the departures of countrymen Victor Orta and Javi Gracia may have a bearing on Roca’s own future with Orta at the centre of negotiations to bring the 26-year-old to Elland Road in the first place. The midfielder was one of few Leeds players to publicly thank the club’s former director of football on social media following his exit.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard started 10 of the 12 matches Gracia presided over before his sacking.

Likewise, Estadio Deportivo report discussions with Roca’s representatives who is said to have confirmed Betis’ contact with the agency sounding out a possible move. Several Leeds players are understood to have had clauses inserted into their current deals which would see a ‘50-60 per cent’ drop in basic wages in the event of relegation from the Premier League.

