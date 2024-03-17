Leeds United are the new leaders of the Championship after their dominant 2-0 win over Millwall at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The win extends the Whites' remarkable run of form in the Championship to 12 wins in 13 games and with eight games to go, they are now in pole position to win promotion back to the Premier League.
Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James bagged the goals for Daniel Farke's side against the Lions, but they weren't the only impressive performers on the day. Take a look at our player ratings from the game below.
1. Illan Meslier - 6
Was never tested to his full capabilities. One moment of confusion when he didn't come for a ball in the first half. Flapped at a second half corner and caused his team a moment of panic. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
2. Archie Gray - 8
Dealt with the ball really well. Carried it nicely, some good passes. Got forward. Defended with composure and physicality too.
3. Joe Rodon - 9
His passing into the feet of attackers, through lines, was as good as his defending. Saved Meslier's bacon with an important block at a messy corner. Should have won a penalty.
4. Ethan Ampadu - 8
A little wayward with some of his long-range passing but a picture of composure defensively. Photo: Matt McNulty
5. Junior Firpo - 6
Got into good positions but accuracy wasn't always there from the cut-backs. Booked for a rash challenge. Didn't have much else to do defensively.
6. Glen Kamara - 8
Some good incisive forward passing in the first half. Got around the pitch in the second half as Leeds defended a bit more.