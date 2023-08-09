Leeds United player ratings v Shrewsbury Town as class act scores 8/10 with five 7s but two 4s

Leeds United sealed Carabao Cup progression with a 2-1 victory at home to Wednesday night’s first round visitors Shrewsbury Town – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds could not get going in the first half and the Whites fell behind in the 28th minute to a deflected Taylor Perry strike. The Shrewsbury midfielder seized upon a loose ball in midfield and drove towards goal past Darko Gyabi before unleashing a drive which took a deflection off Leo Hjelde en route to beating Karl Darlow.

Archie Gray was responsible for United's best effort as the 17-year-old worked an opening on the edge of the box before firing an effort over the bar. But there were groans and moans as Whites players regularly played passes sidewards or backwards and Daniel Farke's side were roundly booed off at half time.

Farke made a double change at the interval as Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk replaced Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi and the Whites immediately improved, drawing level in the 52nd minute through Joe Gelhardt.

A Luke Ayling throw was cushioned by Jamie Shackleton into the bath of Ian Poveda whose stinging shot was saved by keeper Marko Marosi but only parried to Joe Gelhardt who instinctively finished from the middle of the box.

Shrewsbury were struggling to get a look in and Leeds bagged what proved the game’s winning goal just six minutes later as the presence of Ethan Ampadu helped flick a corner on to Struijk who smashed home a no nonsense finish at the far.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores.

1 . Karl Darlow 6 - A few dicey moments in the first half playing out from the back and let down by his kicking a bit but not much to do after the break and ultimately a winning start. Made a solid save from Anderson's potentially problematic long shot too. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling 5 - Lucky to be bailed out by Shackleton when running into touch to make a clearance in the first half and also when charging out in the closing stages but again offered plenty going forward in playing very high up the pitch. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

3 . Ethan Ampadu 7 - Noticeably vocal and tried to get Leeds going from centre back in the first half but without much joy. Better in centre midfield after the break and very composed in the middle. Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales

4 . Charlie Cresswell 6 - Let down by stray passes or poor control on a couple of occasions in the first half but much better after the break. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales