Leeds United player ratings: Every Whites man marked for season contribution as stars score 8s and 9s

Daniel Farke’s side picked up 90 points during the regular campaign but that was still not enough for automatic promotion due to the returns of second-placed Ipswich Town and champions Leicester City. It meant United’s bid for promotion went to the play-offs which again ended in tears for Leeds as Farke’s side were beaten 1-0 in last Sunday’s Wembley final against Southampton.

After the 3-1 win at home to Hull City on April 1, five of United’s final nine games including the play-offs ended in defeat, starting with a 2-1 loss at Coventry City and crucially ending with the Wembley play-off final itself. But the Whites had gone on an unbeaten run of 15 games before falling to defeat at Coventry as part of a season which featured four victories both home and away against promoted pair Leicester and Ipswich.

Ultimately, though, Leeds remain in the Championship and, here Leeds United writer Lee Sobot gives every player a mark out of ten for this season’s contributions as a one-off score but not the ‘average’ mark based on the match by match official YEP ratings.

1 . Illan Meslier 7/10. Far from bulletproof and several scares but 19 clean sheets, the most in the division, plus two more against Norwich in the play-offs. Photo: Nick Potts Photo Sales

2 . Archie Gray 8/10. An outstanding breakthrough season from the youngster, playing in both centre-midfield and at right back. Not without its challenges, think games such as Preston away, but at just 18 years old he probably almost deserves a 9. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 8/10. Continually impressive upon joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham. A rock at centre-back and then noticeably making dribbling forays forward towards the end of the campaign. Surely top of the summer's shopping list. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Ethan Ampadu 8/10. Centre midfielder-turned-Rodon's centre-back partner upon Pascal Struijk being ruled out injured and almost as impressive throughout the campaign. Surely future captain material. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 7/10. Battled injury during the first half of the campaign but eventually returned to become first choice left back and contributed eight assists. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales