Leeds United player nominated for award

Leeds United logo on a flag.

Patrick Bamford has been nominated for the Mitre FA Cup Goal of the Round following his sensational volley in Sunday's 3-0 third-round win at Peterborough.

Bamford stole the headlines at London Road, firing home an unbelievable effort just two minutes into the second-half. The Leeds frontman took Ethan Ampadu's raking pass down on his chest before swivelling and unleashing a fierce effort past goalkeeper Fynn Talley in one smooth movement.

Ampadu, who was captain for the day in the absence of Pascal Struijk, scored twice either side to treble his career total from one to three. But Bamford's goal was the one everyone will remember and he has received recognition for his effort.

Bamford is on the four-man shortlist for the best goal of the third round and voting is open now. Alongside the 30-year-old is Wolves' Tommy Doyle, Coventry City's Kasey Palmer and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur.

Doyle earned Wolves a replay against Premier League rivals Brentford on Friday, rifling a left-footed effort into the top corner from 20 yards out, while Palmer scored the pick of six Coventry goals as they beat Oxford United 6-2. Porro sent Spurs into the fourth round with a rocket of an effort which flew into Burnley goalkeeper James Traffords top corner.

Leeds fans have a habit of skewing online votes but there should be no need this time round, with Bamford's effort dominating social media in recent days. Speaking after the win on Sunday, manager Daniel Farke refrained from heaping too much praise on the forward but admitted the goal was 'world-class'.

“It was alright,” Farke joked when asked about Bamford's effort. “The whole world will praise this goal as being world-class. There are no other words for it. I’m delighted for him and he deserves it, but for me it is more important that he is back to his fitness level, in a good rhythm and to work for the team.

“Goals are always priceless for the confidence of offensive players and I’m sure he would take a rebound from two yards but, of course, to score in this fantastic manner is even better and he is on the right path."