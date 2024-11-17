Leeds United player makes declaration with lighters thrown on international duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds player has refelected on an eventful night on the international front.

Leeds United keeper Karl Darlow admits he was unable to communicate with his defenders as Wales faced Turkiye in Kayseri where the keeper dealt with lighters thrown into the box.

Whites no 2 Darlow was handed another start for the Dragons in Saturday evening’s Nations League clash in which Craig Bellamy’s side dug deep to leave with a goalless draw.

The outing represented just a third Wales cap for Darlow who has admitted he has never experienced an atmosphere quite as hostile, the keeper reflecting on lighters being thrown into the box.

“As soon as we walked out you could hear the whistle and the boos,” said Darlow post match.

“Lighters were being thrown into the six-yard box and to come out with a 0-0 and a point from that game is something we can all be proud of.

“Now and again you get one (atmosphere) like that. But I’ve never experienced the sheer whistling and noise like that. The sheer noise that was coming out. It was turning into white noise by the end because it was the whole game.”

Asked if he was able to communicate properly with his defenders, Darlow admitted: “Not really. I shouted as loud as I could when I was coming for a ball or coming for a cross.

“There was one incident when I ended up punching it off Joe’s head because he simply couldn’t hear me.

“But we managed to communicate (enough) and defend solidly, and the effort from front to back was incredible. We knew what what to expect, we knew it was going to be hostile.

“They were going to press and run hard and they did all of that. We had to show real guts and determination to come away with a 0-0 and a clean sheet.”