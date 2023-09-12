Leeds United player Ian Poveda is due in court next month to be sentenced over driving offences, the Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] has said.

The 23-year-old has pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on April 14 of last year, the CPS told the YEP. It added that Poveda will be sentenced for the offences on October 6 at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The winger joined Leeds from Manchester City in January 2020 and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract that runs to the end of the current season. Poveda was part of the promotion-winning squad that earned Premier League status and played 14 times in the top flight the following season, before joining Blackburn Rovers in August 2021 on loan. A serious ankle injury ended his season early but he returned for the 2022/23 campaign and joined Blackpool Rovers for another loan stint.

This summer he returned to Leeds and has been part of new manager Daniel Farke's plans, playing 90 minutes in the game against Birmingham City. A groin injury kept him out of action until he returned as an unused substitute when Sheffield Wednesday visited Elland Road.