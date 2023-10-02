Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing for a midweek clash with Queens Park Rangers as they look to move on from only their second defeat of the season. Daniel Farke’s men fell victim to a big response from Southampton after their slow start to the season, losing 3-1 away from home, and they dropped out of the top six as a result.

The good news is that they have an opportunity to bounce back quickly against a struggling QPR side on Wednesday night, and at home, no less. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Roca ‘happy’ at Betis

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds star Marc Roca is enjoying life with Real Betis during his loan spell.

“[I’m] very happy. I’m having a good time, I’m enjoying it at Real Betis,” he said on Onda Cero after Betis’ comfortable home win over Valencia, a game in which he scored. Roca is with Betis on a season-long loan spell, but it seems he may be open to staying back in his home country on a permanent basis after a bright start.

Betis chief Ramon Planes recently told Marca: “He was desperate, he called every day. He left [Leeds] because of a good contract situation.” Reports have claimed Betis have an option to buy worth around £10million.

O’Riley blow

Leeds have missed out on the signing of Celtic star Matt O’Riley, who was heavily linked in the summer. The young Danish international was expected to draw fresh interest from England in January after interest from Leeds and Fulham in the summer, but Celtic have moved to put him out of reach. They have done that by awarding the midfielder a bumper new contract which, The Sun say, puts him in line with the club’s biggest earners.

Phillips linked with City exit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Leeds’ promotion heroes in Kalvin Phillips is reportedly a ‘leading candidate’ to join Arsenal in January. Phillips left Leeds for Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £42m but has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola in his first 14 months at the club.