Marsch gave an injury update on a quartet of Whites, all of whom had to come off in the madcap 3-2 victory that saw Leeds come from two goals down.

Bamford was the first to depart, limping off in agony and clear distress after just 23 minutes. The striker recently returned from a torn plantar fascia and it appeared to be his foot that was the problem at Molineux. Bamford was in tears on the bench and needed to be consoled by captain Liam Cooper, but Marsch said that was the disappointment at having to come off the pitch.

“Patrick Bamford we believe is not too bad,” said the American.

“His plantar fasciitis has just been sensitive as he’s tried to get himself back. The reaction can look like it’s a bad one, I think he was just really disappointed to come off.”

Diego Llorente also made his exit during the first half, feeling a back spasm that has been troubling him recently. Marsch says the centre-half will likely remain at Thorp Arch instead of joining up with the Spanish national team during the international break.

Mateusz Klich was the third Leeds man to come off before the break, a clash of heads with Robin Koch leaving the midfielder concussed and sporting a huge swelling on his cheekbone.

“Klich had a concussion but seems to be okay,” said Marsch.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier limped off five minutes into the second half having been clattered by Raul Jimenez, who earned his second yellow card for the challenge. Meslier was replaced by first-team debutant Kristoffer Klaesson who made a pair of huge saves late in the game.

“Illan picked up a bit of a hip contusion, we’ll see what that looks like but I don’t think it looks too bad,” said Marsch, who revealed that Kalvin Phillips was never going to play any part despite being included among the subs.

Joe Gelhardt was also on the bench despite a back injury that has stopped him from training all week.

“Kalvin was never going to play,” said Marsch.

“He’s not ready to be in the match. Cooper could have played, 10 or 15 minutes fit. Joffy didn’t train all week. The plan was to have him play against Manchester United with the 23s, but he had a back spasm and didn’t train. We put him through a little session this morning to get him ready, that made him available from the bench. There was no way Joffy could have gone the whole game, so that was the decision [when Sam Greenwood replaced Bamford] and we ran out of subs in the 50th minute.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Gunners target Bergwijn Arsenal have identified Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn as a potential option to improve their attack. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales

2. Sporting eye Virginia Sporting are set to try to renew goalkeeper João Virgínia’s loan spell from Everton this summer. (Record) Photo Sales

3. Tchouameni on City radar AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is among Manchester City’s list of options as a long-term successor to Fernandinho in central midfield. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Kabak deal unlikely German side Schalke are increasingly convinced they will not be selling Ozan Kabak to Norwich City on a permanent basis after the player suffered a ‘fiasco’ during his current loan spell at Carrow Road. (Der Westen) Photo Sales