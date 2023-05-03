The young Whites will face Aston Villa at the home of Leeds United next Monday, aiming to bounce back from defeat versus West Bromwich Albion which cost the team a Division 2 title and automatic promotion.

Leeds’ youngsters have had a brief period of time off following last Friday’s encounter with the Baggies, who could meet Leeds for a third time this season in the play-off final if both teams are successful in their respective semi-final ties.

Nottingham Forest are the other team contesting the PL2 play-offs this year, with just one promotion spot up for grabs for the winner.

Should Leeds defeat Villa at Elland Road, it is likely they will have the benefit of what will be, for all intents and purposes, a home fixture in the play-off final as Premier League rules stipulate the team finishing highest in the league hosts the play-off finale.

However, it might not be plain sailing for the young Whites should they progress past the Villans as Paco Gallardo’s side could be without 16-goal striker and captain Mateo Joseph depending on when the fixture is to be played.

Joseph is in line to be included in England’s Under-20 group for the upcoming World Cup in Argentina, which kicks off on May 20.

Should Joseph be required to join up with the Young Lions before Leeds’ potential play-off final, the Whites are likely to have to do without their talismanic frontman, save for a special exemption.

Sonny Perkins could play a starring role for Leeds' Under-21s during the end-of-season play-offs. (Pic: Steve Riding)