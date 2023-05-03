Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United play-off venue confirmed as doubt cast over star striker availability for potential final

Leeds United’s Under-21s will take on Aston Villa in their one-legged Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final at Elland Road on Monday, May 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:17 BST

The young Whites will face Aston Villa at the home of Leeds United next Monday, aiming to bounce back from defeat versus West Bromwich Albion which cost the team a Division 2 title and automatic promotion.

Leeds’ youngsters have had a brief period of time off following last Friday’s encounter with the Baggies, who could meet Leeds for a third time this season in the play-off final if both teams are successful in their respective semi-final ties.

Nottingham Forest are the other team contesting the PL2 play-offs this year, with just one promotion spot up for grabs for the winner.

Should Leeds defeat Villa at Elland Road, it is likely they will have the benefit of what will be, for all intents and purposes, a home fixture in the play-off final as Premier League rules stipulate the team finishing highest in the league hosts the play-off finale.

However, it might not be plain sailing for the young Whites should they progress past the Villans as Paco Gallardo’s side could be without 16-goal striker and captain Mateo Joseph depending on when the fixture is to be played.

Joseph is in line to be included in England’s Under-20 group for the upcoming World Cup in Argentina, which kicks off on May 20.

Should Joseph be required to join up with the Young Lions before Leeds’ potential play-off final, the Whites are likely to have to do without their talismanic frontman, save for a special exemption.

Sonny Perkins could play a starring role for Leeds' Under-21s during the end-of-season play-offs. (Pic: Steve Riding)Sonny Perkins could play a starring role for Leeds' Under-21s during the end-of-season play-offs. (Pic: Steve Riding)
For the time being, though, Leeds must defeat Villa at Elland Road next Monday. The likes of Joseph, Archie Gray, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are all expected to be available for that semi-final.

