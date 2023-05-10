Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United play-off final date and venue confirmed as Premier League grant Whites big advantage

Leeds United’s Under-21 side will take on Nottingham Forest at 7pm on Monday, May 15 in their Premier League 2 play-off final. The match will be hosted at Elland Road.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read

Leeds’ victory against Aston Villa in their play-off semi-final has set up a home fixture versus Nottingham Forest next Monday. Forest defeated West Bromwich Albion by three goals to nil in their play-off semi, meaning Leeds avoid a third encounter of the season with the Baggies who denied United automatic promotion and the Division 2 title late last month.

Forest have already faced Leeds twice in the league this season, losing out 5-1 at Thorp Arch back in August, but Warren Joyce’s side secured a 1-0 victory against the Whites at Notts County’s Meadow Lane Stadium shortly after New Year.

Leeds’ second place finish in PL2 Division 2, one place above the Reds, allows them home advantage in the play-off final, as per Premier League rules.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on April 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on April 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
"Teams ranked second to fifth go into a promotion playoff. Second plays fifth at home while the third-placed team host fourth in the semi-finals, both at the club's main stadiums. The final takes place at the home ground of the team who finished highest in the league,” the Premier League’s website reads.

Leeds’ semi-final triumph came in front of 3,700 supporters at Elland Road earlier this week. It is hoped an attendance in excess of that figure will be present to cheer on the Whites as they battle it out for a place in next season’s PL2 Division 1.

Ticket information is available on Leeds United’s official club website.

