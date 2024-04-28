Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds were given a top-two lifeline on the back of Friday night’s 4-0 thumping at QPR on Saturday evening as automatics rivals Ipswich Town were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at play-offs chasing Hull City. The draw took third-placed Ipswich level on points with Leeds but with Daniel Farke’s Whites still sat in the division’s second automatic promotion place through a plus seven better goal difference.

Ipswich, though, still have a game in hand which presents itself on Tuesday evening at a Coventry City side who can no longer finish in the top six. Ipswich then host relegation-bound Huddersfield Town on Saturday’s final day when Leeds take on fourth-placed Southampton at Elland Road.

But defeat for Southampton at home to Stoke City this weekend has left Russell Martin’s side destined for a fourth-placed finish and Leeds will definitely finish in third should they miss out on the top two. Consequently, United’s potential dates in the play-offs have now been confirmed following confirmation of the schedule from the EFL.

DATES: Confirmed if Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, miss out on the automatic promotion places.

As the third-placed finishing team, Leeds would feature in the first play-off semi-final with the first leg taking place on Sunday, May 12 in a 12.30pm lunchtime kick-off away at the sixth-placed finishing side.

West Brom currently sit sixth but only point behind Norwich City and just two ahead of seventh-placed Hull meaning the Baggies, Canaries and Tigers are all potential semi-final opponents. As part of a huge double-header, the second semi-final will take place the same day with a 2.30pm kick-off at the fifth-placed finishing side.

For Leeds, the second leg would then take place at Elland Road the following Thursday evening (May 16) with an 8pm kick-off at Elland Road. The second semi-final second leg takes place the following night – confirmed to be at Southampton in another 8pm kick-off. Southampton will likely face either Norwich or West Brom in the other semi-final. Hull could mathematically finish fifth but their goal difference makes that scenario a big long shot.