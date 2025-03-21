A Leeds United Under-19s side took part in a mid-season friendly versus PSV Eindhoven's Under-19 group this week.

Leeds' youngsters flew over to the Netherlands to compete against Eredivisie U19 table-toppers PSV at the club's Campus De Herdgang training ground.

The Whites were defeated 2-1 after Josh McDonald had opened the scoring for Leeds. Goals from Austyn Jones and Elvic Jager put the hosts in front before half-time and that was the way the game finished.

The majority of the involved youngsters have featured regularly for Leeds' U21s this season, who have faced a variety of different challenges, not least in the National League Cup. In that particular competition they are the only remaining Category One academy side left and will take on non-league Altrincham in the semi-final.

This latest friendly will have given the young Leeds players a taste of football on the continent given most taking part are not yet capped at youth international level, therefore opportunities to play outside the British Isles, against opponents with different footballing backgrounds, will have been limited.

In-form midfielder Rhys Chadwick skippered the United side, which was without the likes of recent first-team debutant Sam Chambers and goalkeeper Rory Mahady due to the international break. Sixteen-year-old striker Harry Gray was also conspicuous by his absence from head coach Rob Etherington's travelling squad.

PSV are seven games unbeaten in the U19 Eredivisie Division 1 Spring section, having finished fourth in the Autumn version of the eight-team league. The Dutch youngsters have won five and drawn two and are on course to feature in the end-of-season title play-off versus AZ Alkmaar's U19s.

Leeds XI: Ombang (GK), Firth, Bird, Whitehead, Cresswell, Howard, Vincent, Chadwick (c), Boast, Mills, McDonald

Substitutes: Woolfrey (GK), Watson, Pirie, Simo, Njinko, Alker