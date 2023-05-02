The Whites had been in discussions with Akhomach’s representatives throughout this year, with a view to signing the 19-year-old winger on a free transfer this summer upon the expiry of his Barcelona contract.

Sources in Spain report Leeds’ prospective deal to bring in the teenager has collapsed following developments at Elland Road. Diario Sport claim the 44-year-old’s departure ‘changes everything’ and that all had been agreed except for the signing of contracts, but lack of clarity over the club’s direction in the wake of Orta’s exit by mutual consent now means a deal will no longer be completed.

“He [Akhomach] is a footballer whose contract ends, and there are many teams in the race to get his services. It’s going to be complicated. A player with so much talent, in such a special contractual situation, is going to be very difficult,” Orta told Spanish reporters earlier this season.

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ilias Akhomach looks on during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’ll see who gets him. A decisive player, a Spanish talent, trained in Barcelona. He has earned the ability to choose his next step and the one he chooses will surely be good for him, for his family and for his environment,” the recently-departed director of football added back in March.

Sport also suggest the uncertainty surrounding Javi Gracia’s future is another reason for the brakes being applied to Akhomach’s summer transfer.