Leeds United plan Terry Venables and Gary Speed tributes for Swansea City fixture

Leeds United will pay tribute to Terry Venables and Gary Speed at Elland Road on Wednesday night during the visit of Swansea City. A minute's applause will be held ahead of kick off for Venables, who died at the age of 80 his family announced on Sunday. He had spells at Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, QPR and Crystal Palace during his playing career and also represented England. He started his managerial career with Palace and also took charge of QPR, Barcelona, Spurs, England, Australia, Middlesbrough and Leeds. He joined the Whites in 2002 before leaving the club in 2003 in what was his final role in management, he later took on an assistant coach role at England.

Tributes flooded in for Venables from all corners of the footballing world, including those associated with Leeds. James Milner, who was given his Whites debut by Venables, said: "I will always be grateful for the belief he had, to put me into his team."

Venables guided England to the semi-finals of Euro 1996, which they lost on penalties to Germany. Current England manager Gareth Southgate said in a statement: “Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager. Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

“He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history. A brilliant man, who made people feel special, I’m very sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and all of his family.”

Leeds will also remember Speed, with an on-screen tribute in the 11th minute - Speed’s old Whites number. Speed spent eight years at Leeds and was part of the side that won the Second Division and First Division titles in 1990 and 1992 respectively. He made 312 appearances for the Whites, scoring 57 goals. Monday marked 12 years since Speeds' tragic death. 12 years ago, Leeds fans paid tribute to the former Welsh international in their own special way in Leeds' first match after his death.