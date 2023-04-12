Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has once again been linked with a move away from Elland Road as the summer transfer window draws ever closer.

The 23-year-old remains a key part of the Whites side and is unquestionably Javi Gracia’s first-choice stopper as he looks to keep the club in the Premier League this season. After joining on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2019/20 season that became a permanent switch 12 months later, Meslier has gone on to make 122 appearances and has furthered his international credentials by making nine appearances for France Under-21s.

Speaking about a possible maiden call-up to the senior squad, Meslier told L’Equipe earlier this year: “The level of performance I’m displaying now could allow me to be called up. I’ve gained experience with France’s youth national teams and in the Premier League. They are very good goalkeepers (current senior keepers Mike Maignan, Alban Lafont, Brice Samba and Alphonse Areola). I hope I’ll be part of the conversation.”

There have been suggestions Meslier may have to leave Elland Road in a bid to secure a place in the Les Bleus squad and the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for his services this summer. Football Insider have gone one step further and claimed Leeds are ‘under no pressure’ to allow the goalkeeper to depart - but are ‘prepared to stand firm’ with a £40m asking price even if they are unsuccessful in their battle against relegation.

Whites to miss out on free transfer target

Leeds have been credited with an interest in Bournemouth wing-back Jordan Zemura - but are set to miss out on the Zimbabwe international.

Jordan Zemura created 1.11 chances per 90 minutes, and had an expected assists per 90 rating of 0.13. This gave the AFC Bournemouth star an overall creator rating of 6.67 out of ten