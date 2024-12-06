Daniel Farke’s Whites have now lost two of their last three games away from home by a 1-0 scoreline, defeat at Millwall before the international break and last weekend’s reverse at Blackburn Rovers sandwiching a crazy 4-3 triumph at Swansea City. In amongst those games, Farke’s Whites have taken maximum hauls at home against Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers. Leeds have won their last six at Elland Road and will bid to make it seven in succession in Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Derby County. But just how good is United’s home record and how much is their away form actually letting them down? Here, we run through where Leeds sit in the Championship home table – compared to where they are in games away from home.