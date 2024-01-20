All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Preston North End.

Leeds United are back in action today - on Saturday - when they face Preston North End. The Whites picked up a big away win over Cardiff City last weekend, and they will want to add to those three points with a big home performance this time out.

Daniel Farke's men have found it difficult to make up ground on second placed Ipswich Town over the last month or so, but concistency is key if they want the opportunity of automatic promotion. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Johnson latest

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs believes there is plenty of negotiating to do for Leeds to get their hands on West Ham man Ben Johnson. He told GiveMeSport: "Ben Johnson is the other one on the list. So one of those two is possible.

“And again, Ben Johnson hasn’t seen that many minutes. He’s out of contract in the summer. But Leeds are in favour, I’m told, of not waiting until the summer, they want to move now. They would take Ben Johnson on a loan. So it’s just about whether or not they can agree terms because West Ham would want a fee, even though the player’s contract is running down.

“So I think if Leeds could move for Johnson and get a low fee, or somehow persuade West Ham for no fee, then they would move very fast. But there’s a few negotiation points to get that one over the line.”

Full-back preference

Leeds are not likely to get their hands on their prime full-back target. The Whites need a full-back this month after sending Djed Spence back to Tottenham, while Luke Ayling has been loaned out for the remainder of his contract.

