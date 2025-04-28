Leeds’ squad and support staff were celebrated at full-time after beating Bristol City 4-0 in their final outing at Elland Road this season.

United finished with a flourish, courtesy of two late Largie Ramazani goals off the bench, and were utterly dominant throughout as their performance prefaced a jubilant promotion presentation on the pitch after the match.

Daniel Farke was drenched with champagne while the squad revelled in the club’s first promotion back to the top flight of English football, with fans present, in over three decades.

Players, staff and their families then took off on a lap of honour as Leeds fans showed their appreciation for the team’s collective efforts over what has been a hugely successful campaign.

1 . Mid-season signing and experienced dressing room figure Josuha Guilavogui pours champagne on Daniel Farke. Guilavogui | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

2 . Manager Daniel Farke is drenched with champagne as Leeds celebrate promotion to the Premier League. Drenched | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

3 . (L to R) Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev, Joe Rothwell, Brenden Aaronson and Sam Byram celebrate on the pitch. All played a part | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

4 . Joe Rothwell sprays champagne on his teammates as Leeds celebrate promotion to the Premier League in front of Elland Road. Duck for cover | Getty Images

5 . Daniel Farke performs the 'Leeds salute'. One of us | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

6 . Youngsters Harry Gray (L) and Sam Chambers (R) celebrate the first major achievement of their careers. Youngsters | Mike Egerton/PA Wire