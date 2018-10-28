Leeds United pay tribute to superfan Edna Newton's Elland Road seat and hold minute's applause during Nottingham Forest game

Leeds United paid tribute to superfan Edna Newton on Saturday evening with a minute's applause in the 64th minute with the club also placing flowers and a scarf on her seat in the West Stand.

Edna Newton, 94, had been following the Whites since the late 1930s and always sat in the John Charles Stand as it is now known.

She was from a longstanding Leeds United-supporting family and her attendance at matches pre-dated the Don Revie era. Edna lived close to Elland Road on Wesley Street.

Her first season ticket cost £4, she was in the crowd for the 1975 European Cup final in Paris and her favourite player was John Charles.

She had held her season ticket with the Whites for an amazing 64 consecutive seasons.

The club held a minute's applause during the second half of the game with her picture appearing on the big screen and the club also placed flowers and a scarf on her vacant season ticket seat during the fixture.

Edna, a former food factory manager, was interviewed by the Yorkshire Evening Post in 2014, aged 90.



“I want to keep going to games for as long as I can. I go by myself these days but get on really well with the people I sit next to. They don’t have any idea how old I am - although they will when they read this, of course!

“Someone once asked my brother how I managed to afford a season ticket every year. I told him, ‘I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t have a toy boy and I don’t back slow horses, that’s how I do it’.”

"I knew John Charles, he was a smashing fellow. I used to think Carl Shutt was great as well - if you needed a goal he would come on and get you one, like he did [in the European Cup] against Stuttgart.”

Edna’s nephew, Colin Newton, described her as a 'stalwart of the family and the whole community'.

“She’ll do anything for anyone. We’ve all grown up thinking of Leeds United almost as part of the family.”