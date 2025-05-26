Patrick Bamford has shared his thoughts about 16-year-old Whites striker Harry Gray.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has delivered a very exciting Harry Gray verdict with a Leeds United training insight and prediction.

Gray, 16, younger brother of former Whites ace Archie, made his first steps into the Leeds first team during the 2024-25 Championship winning season with regular outings on the bench before minutes at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Daniel Farke has naturally been keen to keep a lid on expectations and hype around the teen striker who is currently away with England’s under-17s at the under-17s European Championships in Albania.

Bamford, though, could not hide his excitement about the Leeds youngster when asked about the young striker on Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast as he predicted that the 16-year-old could develop into a top player.

Highlighting the differences between Archie and Harry, Bamford: “Harry and Archie look very, very similar. Their personalities couldn't be any different.

"When Archie came up he was obviously quiet but just got about it. Harry is chirpy. He is proper chirpy, but in a good way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has got no problem with like having one of the first team players off. At 16, I swear.

"I think in his head he knows he's good and as a striker..

“I remember when Archie was at Leeds, I went to watch the 18s or 21s and Harry was playing.

“He knows now because I told him but I literally went to watch just to see him and he was good and I thought he is going to be decent, when he comes up I will try and help him a little bit.

“To be fair, it's weird to say, but I think he looks up to me a little bit so I can kind of get away with him a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For how tall he is, his dribbling is a joke”...

"He could be top. He's tall, quite slim, quick and very aggressive.

"But for how tall he is, his dribbling is a joke.

"He can put defenders on their arse no problem. In training he does it a lot. He did it to Joe Rodon. He was through and he chopped the life out of him and Joe hates anything like that.

"Obviously all the lads were jumping on it and winding him up. But he's got a lot.

"Times have changed with young players - but I quite like it. I find him funny."