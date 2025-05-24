Patrick Bamford has said something that Leeds fans will absolutely love.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has declared the best thing he’s seen in football with an answer that Leeds United fans will love.

Speaking on Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast, Bamford was asked about a range of topics following United’s promotion as Championship champions, including the club’s open top bus parade through the city centre.

Having sealed promotion as champions at Plymouth Argyle two days earlier, an estimated 150,000 fans which was probably more like 200,000 packed the city centre to salute their heroes on a two-hour tour.

After several celebrations already, a “nervous” Bamford admitted he wasn’t quite sure what to expect. What followed though, he has declared, was probably the best thing he has ever seen in football and certainly in five years at Leeds.

“It was unreal. I was a bit nervous”...

Bamford beamed: “Do you know what? That's the best thing, since I have been at Leeds, actually probably in football, that I have seen, especially at Leeds, the best thing I have seen.

“It was unreal. I was a bit nervous in terms of we had obviously had quite a few days - the night we got back from Plymouth and then we had something at the hotel as families and friends, so there had been a couple of days where everyone was like having a drink and players awards and that.

"I thought this bus parade could be a bit of a drag because it's going to be a while going through the town. It was so good. Honestly, I have never seen anything like it.

"It's hard to explain without being there but it went like that. It was like we had been on the bus for 20 minutes and it was done - when it was about two and a half hours. It was incredible."

Asked about the sheer magnitude of United’s fanbase in general, Bamford smiled: “You can always rely on them if you do a poll.

"If there's something to vote for with Leeds players in it then the Leeds fans are taking over."