Leeds United played out their fourth pre-season friendly yesterday as they faced Crystal Palace in Perth.

The Whites failed to break down the Eagles’ defence until Rodrigo converted a penalty on the hour mark to take the lead.

However, Crystal Palace were quick to respond and Jean-Philippe Mateta bagged the equaliser shortly after.

The draw leaves United unbeaten in three of their four friendlies so far, suffering their only defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Yesterday’s match is their final outing while in Australia and Jesse Marsch’s side will return home tomorrow.

The Premier League club will then prepare for their final clash against Cagliari at Elland Road next weekend before facing Wolves in their season opener.

1. Fulham open talks with Barcelona veteran Fulham are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a move for goalkeeper Neto. The La Liga club are looking to offload the 33-year-old this summer rather than lose him on a free next year. (SPORT)

2. Everton turn down chance to sign World Cup winner Everton reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar this summer. The 26-year-old is set to sign a new contract with the Spanish club, however they were previously thought to be willing to offload him if the right offer came in. (Liverpool Echo)

3. Man City consider loan move for Aston Villa target Manchester City are reportedly considering allowing youngster James McAtee head out on loan this summer with the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester and Leeds United all expressing interest. The 19-year-old made two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live)

4. Toffees eye 10-goal Bundesliga star Everton are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer. The 29-year-old's contract expires next year and could be available on the cheap. (L'Equipe)