Leeds United’s fans get to salute their heroes in their hometown city today - and city square was packed well before noon for the club’s parade.

Daniel Farke’s already-promoted Whites secured the Championship title in thrilling fashion at the weekend as Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner sealed a crucial last-gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle.

Without it, the title would have gone to Burnley but Solomon’s late strike led to Leeds lifting the Championship trophy at Plymouth’s Home Park. Now, two days later, the celebrations will be in full swing in the city of Leeds through the club’s open-top bus parade.

The parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.

The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

