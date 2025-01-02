Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will serve at least a three-match ban after being sent off during the Clarets' 0-0 draw with Stoke City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United midfielder was shown a straight red card at Turf Moor on New Year's Day for a stamp on the Potters' Junior Tchamadeu.

“He’s let us down today, he’s let the team down, he’s let myself down, he’s let the staff down," head coach Scott Parker admitted post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the severity of the incident, the Football Association may deem further action is necessary, which could lead to Hannibal serving a lengthier ban than the initial three matches. Currently, the 21-year-old is due to miss Burnley's fixtures against Blackburn Rovers (a), Reading (a - FA Cup Third Round) and Sunderland (h).

Hannibal previously ingratiated himself to Leeds United's supporters during Burnley's visit to Elland Road earlier this season, goading Whites fans following his substitution in the Clarets' 1-0 win.

The Tunisia international was seen celebrating the scoreline with just over a quarter of an hour of the match remaining as he made his way back to the away dugout after being substituted by Parker.

Burnley trail league leaders Leeds by three points in the Championship table but boast the division's best defensive record with a mere nine goals conceded in 25 games so far this season. The two sides will meet again on January 27. Should Hannibal's ban be extended by a further two matches, he will be ineligible to feature against the Whites at Turf Moor.