"You're going to see blood on your socks," says Willy Gnonto as Leeds United team-mate Crysencio Summerville uses the torch on his mobile phone to check for spiders inside a dusty, borrowed pair of size seven welly boots.

No, this is not a fever dream, it's a Leeds United double act, taking their show out on the road, into the back end of beyond and well outside their comfort zone. Summerville and Gnonto are paying a visit to Lineham Farm on a treacherously wet and miserable December afternoon, having trained at Thorp Arch and made their way to the parish of Eccup. The farm is home to Leeds Children's Charity, which will be familiar to Whites supporters thanks to the work of Robin Koch during his time at Elland Road. Koch was a patron of the charity prior to his departure in the summer, but Leeds have taken up the mantle and become partners.

Dave Norman, CEO of Leeds Children's Charity, told the YEP: "Lineham Farm exists to support children from backgrounds of challenge and disadvantage. We're in 210 acres of forest and land and we provide activities like mountain biking, archery, high ropes, low ropes, orienteering and animal care. The basic premise is to give children of backgrounds of challenge and disadvantage a chance to experience life away from what are some very difficult lives. We only work with schools from the most disadvantaged areas of the city and we only work with children aged seven to 11. Whilst they're here they eat three good meals a day, they take part in activities and perhaps for the first time stay away from home."

In the main building, where children come to eat those three meals, is what Dave calls the 'wow' board, a whiteboard upon which kids are encouraged to write what it means to stay at the farm. Some write about their pride at seeing friends conquer fears and others list their own personal highlights. The appearance of Summerville and Gnonto, in their Leeds training gear, is certain to count among the very best bits for the children on the farm that day.

SPECIAL VISIT - Leeds United pair Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville surprise children at Lineham Farm

"We're very lucky. Leeds have chosen, for one season at least, to provide support for us and that raises our profile across the city," says Dave. "It's fantastic for us, it gets our message out there. It's about what the young people get because they see their heroes, they get an opportunity to meet people on the tele, someone famous and local and realise they're just normal men and women."

Or normal kids, as is still the case with Summerville, 22, and his best pal Gnonto, just turned 20. One of the charity workers quips that she has been working there longer than the Leeds wingers have been alive. The kids don't take much notice because they cannot take their eyes off their heroes from the moment they walk through the door, unannounced, for a surprise visit. It was kept secret from them to heighten the joy and protect against disappointment in case football matters changes the line-up. The gasps, cheers and a mercifully brief rendition of Gnonto's song are all borne of genuine, heartfelt amazement. The day Willy and Cree came to see us and sat right there, answering our questions.

Except it's a bit more than that. Summerville is asked if Gnonto is his brother and jokes that they're brothers from another mother, but then has enough about him to ask a question back to the youngster gazing at him. It becomes a conversation. Another plays football for Bradford City's academy and the footballers want to know more. The day Willy and Cree came to see us and sat right there, asking us questions. They pose for photos and offer high fives. "I'm not washing this hand again," comes a young, Yorkshire voice with brilliant delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then it's time to ditch the pristine, expensive footwear they arrived in. The club's kitman was under orders to send them with their big coats, but white trainers and cream Balenciagas are not going to cut it for the next stage of their visit. Gnonto's face, when he learns that they're off into the woods to visit some kids doing bushcraft activities, is a picture. But help is at hand in the form of wellington boots, loaned out so the multi-million pound assets can trek down a muddy path, across a stream and amongst the trees to find their next group of fans. Not before Summerville is warned, jokingly, about spiders in the boots and decides to investigate.

ALL SMILES - Leeds United wingers Willy Gnonto, pictured, and Crysencio Summerville paid a visit to children staying at the Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm

It's pouring with rain and dark as they walk into a teepee in the forest and the reaction from the kids around the campfire is as expected. They're overjoyed and in awe, and full of questions. Summerville is asked to name his idol, Gnonto is asked how long he’s going to stay at Leeds. “Forever,” he exclaims, grinning. His fuller answer satisfies the youngsters. You wouldn’t lie to a child, would you Willy? It's equal parts heart-warming and incongruous to see professional footballers in such an environment, but their own enjoyment seems genuine.

"It's always nice to surprise the kids, in my previous life I was one of them so I think it's very nice to surprise them, to make them smile," says Summerville, back in the warmth of the farm building. "I used to look up at players like Neymar, Messi - I was only outside with friends playing football, that was the only thing I did. Neymar was the only player for me, he was like under God because God is first for me. Neymar was the best. Now kids are looking up at players like me and Willy Gnonto. It's very nice to see the change in my life, to make kids happy with the way I play, the things I do. I really like to make people smile, especially kids. I'm still a kid."