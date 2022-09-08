Leeds Under-21 attackers Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph are in direct competition for last month’s PL2 Player of the Month award.

The pair scored five goals apiece in the month of August as United’s development squad went unbeaten during the opening four games of the season.

A winner will be revealed in due course after the Premier League announced its list of nominees – including the two Whites teenagers.

Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph have been nominated for PL2's Player of the Month for August (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Joseph and Perkins are up against Dom Ballard (Southampton), Tom Cannon (Everton), Abu Kamara (Norwich City), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham) and Max Thompson (Sunderland).

The Leeds duo are currently joint-top scorers across both PL2 divisions with five goals, alongside Thompson and Kamara.

Joseph netted four times in the Under-21s’ opening encounter of the season away to Derby County, while Perkins has scored in each United outing he has featured in so far, since joining from West Ham United in the summer.

The two teens are second and third-youngest on the shortlist with only Southampton’s Ballard under the age of 18.

Mateo Joseph upon signing for the club in January 2022 (Image: Leeds United)

Leeds Under-21s’ next fixture takes place this Friday, September 9 at The Hawthorns where the youngsters take on West Bromwich Albion U21.

The Whites’ next home fixture is scheduled for the following Friday, September 16 and will be hosted at Elland Road against Southampton U21.