Leeds United pair on receiving end of Marcelo Bielsa-style 'Spygate' treatment
According to Italian daily newspaper Corriere dello Sport, a Torino staff member was allegedly discovered 'spying' on the capital club's training session before their Serie A meeting on Monday night.
It is claimed in the Italian press Torino staff member Michele Orecchio was uncovered from a hiding place, seen to be taking notes at Roma's training ground ahead of the fixture.
A report in the Daily Mail states: "But this is not the first time that Orecchio has done this ahead of a game against Roma.
"Last April, Orecchio was found with recording equipment by Jose Mourinho's assistant Nuno Santos at Roma's training facility."
The incident mirrors Leeds' own 'Spygate' scandal which saw then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa admit to sending a staff member to 'spy' on opponents' training sessions, which preceded a 45-minute press conference in which the Argentine demonstrated his analysis and preparation for a each opponent, illustrating any gains gleaned from spying were marginal.
Daniele De Rossi's Roma ran out 3-1 winners over the Piedmontese club with Kristensen starting as the right-sided wing-back, however Llorente was missing through injury. Roma are on course to sign the Spaniard permanently this summer, while Leeds' Danish international defender still has his own future to resolve beyond the end of the season.