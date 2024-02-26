Leeds United pair on receiving end of Marcelo Bielsa-style 'Spygate' treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Italian daily newspaper Corriere dello Sport, a Torino staff member was allegedly discovered 'spying' on the capital club's training session before their Serie A meeting on Monday night.

It is claimed in the Italian press Torino staff member Michele Orecchio was uncovered from a hiding place, seen to be taking notes at Roma's training ground ahead of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report in the Daily Mail states: "But this is not the first time that Orecchio has done this ahead of a game against Roma.

"Last April, Orecchio was found with recording equipment by Jose Mourinho's assistant Nuno Santos at Roma's training facility."

The incident mirrors Leeds' own 'Spygate' scandal which saw then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa admit to sending a staff member to 'spy' on opponents' training sessions, which preceded a 45-minute press conference in which the Argentine demonstrated his analysis and preparation for a each opponent, illustrating any gains gleaned from spying were marginal.