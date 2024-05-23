Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United duo Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen could clinch a place in next season's UEFA Champions League with loan club AS Roma if they finish sixth in Serie A.

Due to the performance of Italian clubs in European competition this season, the country's standing in UEFA co-efficient rankings has been given a major boost, permitting six teams to enter the 2024/25 Champions League at the group stage. It could be first time six teams from one nation has competed in Europe's premium club competition during the same season.

Serie A teams still have one or two league matches remaining this season but Roma are in pole position to claim the sixth Champions League spot following Atalanta's UEFA Europa League triumph over Bayer Leverkusen and are guaranteed to finish sixth in the table. Italy already have five Champions League places next season due to the league's performance, however if Atalanta finish third or fourth, Roma will be placed in next season's Europa League.

Currently, the Bergamo club are two points behind Bologna and Juventus in third and fourth place, respectively, but they do have a game in hand, versus Fiorentina, whose participation in the Coppa Italia final has meant the game is scheduled for June 2, a week after the end of the Serie A campaign for the 18 other clubs. This has left Roma in limbo waiting to discover if they will qualify for the Champions League or not.

Qualification for the Champions League group stage is worth a minimum of £13.5 million to each participating club, which would be something of an unexpected bonus given Roma's sixth place standing. It may also allow them to explore the possibility of signing players for whom their 2024/25 budget did not previously stretch.

Neither Leeds loanee is guaranteed to remain at Stadio Olimpico next season, however Llorente in particular is most likely to be signed permanently by the Italian side, for a sum in the region of £5 million, as per the purchase terms in his loan agreement.