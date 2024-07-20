Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on Liam Cooper’s future.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provided an update on Liam Cooper’s future as he admitted that a Whites pair were not part of the new season set up.

Club captain Cooper and full-back Cody Drameh were not involved in Friday night’s friendly at Harrogate Town as uncertainty surrounds both men’s futures.

Promotion-winning skipper Cooper’s contract expired this summer whilst Drameh - who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City - also became a free agent this summer.

Leeds offered a new deal to Drameh but largely due to financial reasons and it has been widely expected that the 22-year-old would move on to pastures new.

The picture with Cooper has been less clear, the skipper having been in talks with Leeds about his future as part of a summer in which several Championship clubs have reportedly shown interest in him, including Blackburn Rovers.

Farke, though, made it pretty clear that neither were currently involved when it came to his current first team group as he again served up praise for the club captain.

Speaking after Friday night’s 3-0 win in Harrogate, Farke was ssked about Cooper and Drameh and if he was expecting them not to be part of the set up for the new season.

Farke declared: “No, so we have spoken about this. It's more or less that the players who are here are the players that we work with.

"I have said so much about Liam and praised him so much so I think no more words needed. But right now we concentrate on the players who are around."